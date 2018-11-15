Police seeks public cooperation in curbing crime

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Inspector Vijay Kumar SHO Police Statoin Billawar alongwith Incharge Police Post Dhar Dugnoo with the aim to strengthen police public relations for better policing and to outreach every section of the society, conducted public meeting in lower Dhar Dugnoo.

Around 45 inhabitants including prominent citizens participated in the meeting. During meeting officers made participants aware about election process, drug menace, bank frauds, and other crimes and requested them to continue this chain of awareness to eradicate such menaces.

Officer assured people of round the clock police assistance. He patiently gave hearing to their issues and assured them of all possible help from police.

Besides, officer interacted with contesting candidates of the area for Panchayat Election 2018.He advised all the candidates through the meeting to adhere with Do’s and Don’t for their conduct during election, Model Code of Conduct and laid stress to follow all the rules laid down in Panchayat election to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.

They were further requested to brief their supporters on regular basis to avoid any incident of violation or violence which could affect peaceful election.