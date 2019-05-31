Police seeks people’s cooperation to curb drug menace, bovine smuggling

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: With aim to garner public support in eradicating crime especially drug menace and smuggling, Kathua Police launched Public Outreach Programme.

Ramnish Gupta, Addl SP Kathua and Ravinder Singh along with SHOs under this programme conducted public meetings in Nagri and Manyari area respectively.

Inhabitants including prominent citizens and especially youth participated in the meeting. During meeting officers made participants aware about ill effects of drug menace, bovine smuggling, and other crimes and requested for wholehearted support from people in completely eradication of crime. They assured to continue this chain of awareness to eradicate such menaces. The officers requested all the attendee to join hand with Police to fight against drugs and bovine smuggling menace and share any information with Police about any illegal activity especially of drug to deal it stringently. Officers assured people of round the clock Police assistance. Besides, they also made appeal to families of the addicted youths to come forward for de-addiction and their rehabilitation. Police shall provide all possible support in this regard. People in meeting appreciated initiative Police and assured of all possible cooperation to fight against drugs and bovine smuggling menace.