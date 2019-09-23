Police reunites missing minor boy with family

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Police on Monday reunited a missing minor boy with his family whose missing report was lodged at Police Station Palam, New Delhi.

As per the details, a party of Police Station Ghagwal while on routine patrolling duty, found a minor boy roaming in Ghagwal area who was unable to divulge any information that can help the police to identify his family members/residential particulars. Since the child was a minor and there was every apprehension that he could fall prey of the anti social elements, police took cognizance into the matter and produced the missing boy before the Juvenile Justice Board Samba which further handed over him to Child Welfare Committee, Jakh, Samba. Thereafter the missing boy was got admitted in the Bal Ashram run by Social Welfare Department at R.S Pura Jammu for his better nourishment.

With the continuous strenuous joint efforts of police, Child Welfare Committee Samba and Bal Ashram R.S Pura Jammu, the exact address of the missing boy was traced out and the concerned Police Station of Delhi was contacted accordingly where the missing report of the boy was lodged.

On this, Delhi Police deputed a team along with parents and the said the missing boy was handed over to his parents namely Ramesh Jangid and Krishna Devi, resident of Nalpur, Rajasthan in the presence of Chairperson Child Welfare Committee Samba, Mubarak Singh, Superintendent Bal Ashram R.S Pura, Vikrant Narwallia, Police team of Police Station Ghagwal and Police team from South West Police Station Palam, New Delhi after completing all the legal formalities.