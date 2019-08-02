Police re-unites 40 years man with family

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A 40-year-old Bihar native having unsound mind has been reunited by the Jammu police with his family members in the eastern state, officials said on Thursday.

Reports said that on July 28, 2019, Incharge Police Post, Panjtirthi while on yatra duty near Manda Naka found a person who was roaming suspiciously. On questioning, it came to fore that he was mentally unsound and was taken to Police Post Panjtirthi. Later, he was identified as Sumankar Jha, age 40 years, son of Majouma Jha, resident of District Samastipur, Bihar.

Incharge Police Post Panjtirthi made strenuous efforts, approached the Police Station Waini and found/verified the whereabouts of the aforesaid person. Accordingly, his parents were informed through concerned Police Station.

On July 31, 2019, his real brother reached the PP Panjtirthi and told that Sumankar is missing from home for last two years. He was handed over to his legal heirs after completing necessary formalities.