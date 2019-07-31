Police-public meetings held

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Continuing with its public outreach programme, Srinagar police facilitated a public interaction meeting at Police Station Batamaloo. The meeting was chaired by SDPO Shaheed Gunj along with SHO Batamaloo.

Community members and respectable citizens of the adjacent areas participated in the meeting. They raised various issues including drug menace, traffic congestion, gambling, etc.

The main aim of the meeting was to interact with the community members and representatives from the area to seek their cooperation for policing activities being undertaken in the area.

The chairing officer assured the participants that their genuine issues pertaining to police will be addressed on priority.

Meanwhile, Bandipora Police facilitated interactive meetings at Police Station Sumbal and Police Station Bandipora. The concerned SHOs chaired the meetings.

Community members of villages Wangipora, Sumbal, Bandipora town and other neighbouring areas participated in these meetings. Various issues related to police were raised by the community members. The chairing officers assured the participants that their genuine issues related to police will be addressed on priority. Bandipora police has sought their cooperation in eradication of drug menace from the area.

Police also organized police public meetings at Police Stations M.R Gunj, Nigeen and Lalbazar.

At PS M.R Gunj the meeting was chaired by SHO PS M.R Gunj and attended by respectable citizens of Nawabazar, Syed Hamidpora, Shorgari Mohalla, Pather Masjid and Urdubazar Mohalla.

At PS Nigeen, the meeting was chaired by SHO Nigeen. Respectable citizens of Ashai Bagh area participated in the meeting. At PS Lalbazar the meeting attended by respectable citizens of DD Bagh and Sheikh Mohalla. It was chaired by SHO Lalbazar.

During these meetings various issues including drug menace, gambling and other issues related to police were raised by the participants.

Referring to these issues, the chairing officers assured the participants that their genuine issues will be taken up with the higher-ups for early redressal. Officers at these meeting had also sought cooperation from people to eradicate the social crimes from the society. Civil society has hailed this gesture of police and assured cooperation in maintaining peace in the area.