Police public meeting held in Leh

LEH: A police public meeting was organised by Leh police at village Thiksay which was chaired by In-charge Police Post Choglamsar.

A large number of respectable citizens and nambardars of Thiksay and Ranbipora villages participated in the meeting.

The participants raised some issues during the meeting.

Various issues pertaining to police are being looked into at DPO level and rest of the issues will be taken with other departments for their early redressal.

The participants appreciated the endeavour of the police in reaching out to the people and listening to their genuine demands.