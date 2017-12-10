Police public meeting held in Leh

STATE TIMES NEWS
LEH: A police public meeting was organised by Leh police at village Thiksay which was chaired by In-charge Police Post Choglamsar.
A large number of respectable citizens and nambardars of Thiksay and Ranbipora villages participated in the meeting.
The participants raised some issues during the meeting.
Various issues pertaining to police are being looked into at DPO level and rest of the issues will be taken with other departments for their early redressal.
The participants appreciated the endeavour of the police in reaching out to the people and listening to their genuine demands.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Dangal’ actor Zaira Wasim molested on Delhi-Mumbai flight
Swine flu increases risk of heart attacks, strokes: DAK
I realised I shouldn’t be doing regressive roles: Sonakshi
Anil Kapoor joins ”Race 3” cast
Anushka, family fly out of Mumbai amid wedding rumours
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper