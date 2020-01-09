Police-public meeting held

STATE TIMES NEWS

Samba: In order to reduce the gap between General Public and Police as well as to strengthen Police-Public relationship, a Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting was held at village Nachla, Ghagwal.

The meeting conducted by SHO Ghagwal, Inspr Sudhir Sadotra was attended by the Sarpanchs, Panchs & people of the villages Nachla, Patyari, Samthyal, Surara & Badla. During the meeting the demands put forth by the general public were patiently heard by the Officer and assured that their geniune issues shall be taken up with the concerned department for their redressal.

In his address, SHO Ghagwal sensitized the participants especially youths about the ill effects of drug abuse and advice them to channelize their energy in sports activities. The Officer further appealed to the people to share information with Police about the drug peddling or consumption in their area. The participants appreciated the efforts of Samba Police in curbing the social crime and maintaining communal harmony in the District.