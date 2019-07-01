Police-Public meeting held

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police-public meeting was held at Police Station Karan Nagar in which members of Welfare Committee Karan Nagar, Mohalla Committee Syed Mansoor Sahab Karan Nagar and Mohalla Committee Gole Market Karan Nagar participated.

The meeting was chaired by SP South Shri Dr G V Sundeep along with SDPO Shaheed Gunj and SHO Karan Nagar.

During the meeting, various issues were raised by the participants. The chairing officer assured the participants that issues pertaining to police will be redressed on priority and those pertaining to civil administration will be taken up with the concerned authorities.

Cooperation was sought from the participants in eradicating the social crimes from the society. Community members hailed the efforts of police in facilitating community interaction meets where participants express their opinion freely.