Police-public meeting held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Under the command of Mohan Lal, SSP Ramban and in continuation with its endeavour to reach the doorsteps of general public in order to know their grievances, Ramban Police on Tuesday conducted a PCPG meeting at Chanderkote. The meeting was chaired by Addl. SP Ramban Sanjay Parihar, in which respectable citizens from Dhalwas, Peerah, Sawani Chanderkote and adjoining areas participated whereas SHO Police Station Chanderkote, Abid Hussain Shah was also present.

Various issues were discussed at length with the participants and they were assured of necessary action forthwith.

They were requested to become eyes and ears of Police Department and provide actionable information so that crime can be rooted out from the society. They were further appealed to maintain communal/societal harmony for overall development of the area.