Police-public meeting held

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: In continuation of order to strengthen the police public relations, SHO Police Station Loran, Sub Inspector Jonesh Verma conducted police-public meeting at Village Kharpa in which prominent / responsible citizens including Chowidars, Numberdars participated.

During the meeting various issues were raised by the participants which include up-gradation of road from Loran onwards, demand of separate village Kharpa, water shortage, electricity problems etc.

While addressing the meeting he assured that the genuine demands will be taken up with the concerned department through police for redressal at the earliest. People were also requested for extending cooperation to the police in the maintaining law and order, curbing social evils, eradicating crime, keeping watch on the outsiders and if they find any suspect people immediately intimating police etc.

The meeting was conducted under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Poonch Shahid Nahiem Choudhary and under the overall supervision of Rajiv Pandey, SSP Poonch.