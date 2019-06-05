Police-public meet held at Amb Gharota

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Continuing its efforts to reach out to public, a Police-public meeting was conducted by SHO Police Station Gharota, Inspector Rajinder Kumar at Village Amb under the jurisdiction of Police Station Gharota.

During the meeting, the participants discussed various issues including drug menace, encroachment of road and patrolling by beat officials.

The SHO advised youth to channelise their energy in sports and other career building activities instead of indulging in drug abuse. The participants were assured that continuous efforts will be made to address all their genuine concerns.

They were further asked to share any drugs related information on mobile number 9086100100 for immediate legal action.