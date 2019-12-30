Police public meet held

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To reach out to the masses and listen to their grievances, a Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting held at Police Station – Bakshi Nagar here on Sunday.

The meeting was conducted by SDPO City (West), Dr Amit Sharma which was attended by SHO Bakshi Nagar, Incharge Police Post Sarwal, Incharge Police Post GMCJ and citizens.

During the meeting, various issues related to menace of drug, un-authorised parking, tenant verification, installation of CCTV cameras and repair of street lights were discussed. It was emphasised that all stakeholders needed to protect the youth from menace of drug. People were urged to maintain the spirit of brotherhood and harmony amongst themselves and to remain cautious before forwarding any rumour.

The officers gave patient hearing to the grievances of the locals and assured that those issues under the ambit of District Police will be redressed on priority whereas those concerning to others will be taken up with the concerned authorities for their early redressal.

SDPO West and other officers thanked people of the area for cooperation and maintaining peace in the area.