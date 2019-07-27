Police-public meet held

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Continuing with its public outreach programme,
Srinagar police facilitated a public interaction meeting at Police Station
Soura. The meeting was chaired by SHO Soura. Community members and Traders Federation
Nowshehra participated in the meeting. They raised various issues including
drug menace, traffic congestion, gambling, etc. The main aim of the meeting was
to interact with the community members and representatives from the area to
seek their cooperation for policing activities being undertaken in the area.
The chairing officer assured the participants that their
genuine issues pertaining to police will be redressed on priority. He advised
the participants not to sell banned drugs without proper prescription duly
authorized by doctors. Police has resolved to reach out to the community
members and redress their grievance at the ground level.
