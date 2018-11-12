Police-public meet held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police-public meet was held at Ward No 41, which was graced with the presence of BJP State Secretary and newly elected Councillor from Ward No. 41 Sanjay Baru along with BJP State Media Incharge and State Press Secretary Dr. Pardeep Mahotra.

Police Department was represented by Incharge Pouni Chak Police Chowki, Sumit Magotra along with his team.

Prominent persons from Friends Lane, Shanti Vihar, Friends Colony, Green Enclave, PriyaDarshani Lane etc. were present in meeting.

Ashok Singh Wazir, Rakesh Duggal, Atul Chopra, Anuj Soni, Dr. Ramesh Gupta, Rajesh Thakur, Varinder Raina, Bansi Lal Gupta, Jagdish Raj Gupta, Ripu Daman Vaid, Shashhi Padha, D.S. Slathia, Kewal Krishan Sharma, VishwaNath Handa, Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Harbans Singh Manhas, Dr. Kuldeep, Jatinder Gupta, Vijay Gupta, Rashpal Choudhary, Tilak Choudhary, Parnav Mahajan, Sham Sunder Arora and Chaman Lal Sharma and others were present.

Locals brought to light the growing incidents of drinking and indulgence in other drug consuming practices in the dim-lit areas of locality. They also registered their concern about the growing movement of unknown persons in the locality and growing cases of theft, occupation of government lands etc.

SHO requested locals to install CCTV cameras to prevent thefts and other unsocial activities. Officer asked senior citizens to avoid fraudulent calls asking about ATM pin and other details. He requested locals to furnish details about their tenants. He assured that movement of doubtful persons will be checked in the area and data base of Rohingyas and other outsiders living in the area will be updated.

Proceedings of the meeting were conducted by Ashok Singh Wazir.