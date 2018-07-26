Police-public meet held

Share Share 0 Share 0

RAJOURI: A police public interaction meeting (PCPG meeting) was conducted at Kharak Panja village under the jurisdiction of Police Station Kalakote in which people of different villages of this area participated. Meeting was chaired by SHO Kalakote Mustaj Hussain and participants were briefed and appealed to cooperate police in controlling crime and maintaining law and order in the area, to inform local police in case of any suspicious movement found in the area especially ahead of Independence Day, keeping a sharp look over the children so that they may not indulge in any illegal activities like drugs and others. Besides this the people lauded the role of district police with regard to conducting such types of public meetings and strengthening relations between police and public.

Moreover the participants also raised issues with regard to other departments including Rural Development Department and FCSCA Department which include demands like BPL cards issuance and pending payments of MGNREGA and construction of toilets under SBM. The SHO assured the public that all the issues raised shall be communicated to the concerned Officers through SSP Office for early redressal.