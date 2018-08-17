Police Public Cricket Premier League for under-16 boys from August 24

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu is organising Police Public Cricket Premier League for under-16 boys in collaboration with KC Sports Club and Vishal Cricket Club Jammu on the pattern of IPL from August 24 to 31, 2018 at KC Sports Club Jammu.

“Players from J&K, Mumbai, Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Nepal are participating,” said Rajesh Gill Chief Prosecuting Officer and Organising Secretary of the league.

The league shall be organized under the chairmanship of Dr S.D Singh Jamwal, IGP Jammu and the executive/organising committee members of the league include Bhim Sen Tuti DIG Jammu, Vivek Gupta SSP Jammu, Rajesh Sharma SO to IGP Jammu, Arjun Choudhary MD KC Sports Club, Hilal Rather, Ramesh Kotwal SP Headquarters Jammu, Dushant Sharma SP Rural, Prashant Mahajan CPO Jammu, Madan Mohan DySP DAR Jammu, Rajesh Dhar, Sudhir Singh, Sanjeev Mahajan, Vijay Saberwal and Rajesh Gill Chief Prosecuting Officer and the Organising Secretary. The slogan of the league will be ‘Let Our Junior Cricketers feel the Aroma of IPL at Jammu with J&K Police” and the main objective of the tournament is to involve the young students in sports activities so that they may not derail from the main stream and to provide them professional platform so that they get maximum exposure while playing with rest of India and international players and they can perform well in their forthcoming national matches. The eight participating teams comprised of Simula Strikers, Elite Tigers, Horizon Kings, Wheelocity Vishal bulls, KC Royals, Count and Fitness Hurricans, Vriddhi Royals and MS Stars. The franchise owners are Hilal Rather, Ankush Abrol, Ashish Singh, Atul Abrol, Arvind Koul, Robin Singh, Sanjeev Mahajan and Tajinder Singh. The official sponsors of the league are Crazy Few Films, J&K Police and KC Sports Club whereas the co sponsors include Big FM 92.7, ACC Cements, Skoda, Pir Panchal Constructions, Surya Milk, Vivo, Rivazo Homes, Deccan Ply and Teg Infrastructure.

The coaches nominated for the participating teams include Madan Mohan, Shashi Sharma, SK Ganguly, Jagtar Singh, Atul Sharma, Pankaj Sasan, Ashok Kumar and Shahzad Ali.

The cash prizes of the league includes Rs 1 lakh for winner, Rs 50,000 for Runner-Up, Rs 2000 for Man of the Match, Rs 10,000 for Best Batsman and Best Bowler, Rs 15000 for Man of the Series besides cash prizes trophies and certificates will also be given to the runner-up teams. The selection trials for the participation in the league shall be conducted under the supervision of reputed cricketers of the State and the composition of teams/launching of the league shall be conducted under the supervision of IGP Jammu at Police Auditorium on August 20, 2018 at 10:30 AM.

The desirous players for the participation in the after said league are invited for free selection trials at Parade Ground Jammu on August 18, 2018 at 10:30 AM and the selection committee includes Ashwani Gupta, Vidhya Bhaskar, Rajesh Gill, Vivek Sharma, Surinder Singh Bagal, Rakesh Koul, Vikrant Taggar, Raj Kumar Bhakshi and Rajesh Dhar.