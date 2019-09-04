Police provides computers, accessories to GHS Galiote

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: In an effort to reach out to children/youth of far flung areas of Panchari, Udhampur police distributed computers and accessories to the childrens of Govt. High Secondary School, Galiote, Panchari under Civic Action Programme 2019-20 of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Rajinder Singh Katoch Addl. SP Udhampur distributed these items to these children in the presence of Insp. Virender Gupta, SHO Police Station Panchari, Principal Piyaar Singh and other Teachers, School children, prominent citizens etc.

Two computers with accessories, two UPS, printer, two computer tables, two computer Chairs etc. were provided to Govt. high School, Galiote, Panchari.

Addl. SP assured the participants that such initiatives to uplift the children of school going children of far flung areas would be repeatedly taken-up by Police under Civic Action Programme of J&K Police. He lauded the role of Principal and staff of Government High School Galiote for assisting District Police Udhampur in organizing such programme.