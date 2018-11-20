Police probing social media accounts propagating videos of ‘executions’ by terrorists: Kashmir IGP

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: The Kashmir Police is investigating various social media accounts propagating videos of “executions” carried out by terrorists recently, Inspector General of Police (IGP) S. P Pani said here on Monday.

Terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen has released two such videos in which two civilians, abducted by the outfit, were killed in front of camera.

These crimes (on-camera executions carried out by terrorists) are terror and gruesome crimes. Their propaganda on social media is also a crime. A case already stands registered in this matter and those propagating such type of content, there are some handles which are propagating them, we are investigating them, Pani said.

The IGP Kashmir was speaking to reporters at the wreath-laying ceremony of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan at Humhama.