Police probing how pistol was handed over to Pak terror Naveed

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

DIG Prisons deputed for enquiry, lady doctor, wardens shifted from Srinagar Central Jail

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: A lady doctor responsible for referring LeT’s top notch terrorist Naveed alias Abu Hanzalla, as also some wardens posted at a particular barrack, have been shifted from Srinagar Central Jail even as an officer of the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) has been deputed for a thorough enquiry into the under-trial escaping from judicial custody on Tuesday.

Director General of Prisons, S.K. Mishra, told STATE TIMES that he has deputed a DIG rank officer to investigate the circumstances that led to Naveed’s escape from judicial custody at SMHS Hospital. He said that the officer would conduct inspections and subject to all the concerned officials to intensive questioning.

Mishra said that he would check if any official had been shifted till completion of the departmental enquiry even as well-placed sources insisted that some members of the staff and a lady doctor had been removed from their postings on Tuesday evening.

Superintendent of Srinagar Central Jail, Hilal Ahmad, pleaded that he was not in a position to speak to the Press as he was “in a meeting”.

“According to the preliminary information passed on to me, the lady doctor had referred Naveed for medical check up to SMHS Hospital about a month back in compliance to a district court order. For reasons not yet clear, his medical check-up was delayed for a month. We are looking into it all. The picture will become clear soon. We will take whatever action necessary after completing our enquiry”, DG Prisons asserted.

Sources said that the decision of removing and interrogating the lady officer, who has been continuously posted at Srinagar Central Jail, had been taken at a higher level after the high risk detenue escaped while killing two Policemen escorting him inside OPD of SMHS Hospital on Tuesday.

According to these sources, it has become crystal clear that only one pistol had been used in the shootout and none other than Naveed himself opened fire in point blank range on both the armed Police personnel. As both of them fell in a pool of blood, the handcuffed Naveed escaped without making any attempt of snatching away head constable Mushtaq’s carbine or constable Abrar’s INSAS rifle.

“We are verifying reports with the help of eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage and trying to ascertain if one or two persons were around to help Naveed to escape. As of now, we have almost concluded that all the rounds have been fired from the pistol which Naveed was seen wielding in his hand while escaping. The CCTV footage is still under analysis”, said an official associated with the investigation.

Post-mortem report and ballistic analysis is likely to be completed in the next two or three days.

Additional Director General Police and IGP Kashmir Munir Khan told STATE TIMES that there were reliable reports that the pistol had been handed over to Naveed “well inside the jail”. He said that the Police were still investigating if someone had passed it on inside the prison vehicle or while walking through crowded corridors of OPD block of SMHS Hospital. “We have received extremely disturbing reports about the situation inside the Central jail”, Khan said.

Another officer of the rank of IGP said that the prisoners and under-trials inside Srinagar Central Jail had “free access” to everything including SIM cards, smartphones and Internet and they had been enjoying everything from video calls on WhatsApp to updating of Facebook. “There are frequency jammers and CCTV cameras but they are seldom functional. There’s no proper record of the visitors, purpose of their visit or the things they carry in or take out. Total control lies with different terrorist outfits and Ameer-e-Zindaan who decides which of the detainees had to be lodged in that jail”, said the senior Police officer.

According to another officer, when a detainee of the rank of SSP, facing charges in killing five civilians in fake encounters in Ganderbal district, was lodged in Srinagar Central Jail, all the terrorist prisoners thrashed him. “There’s in fact no separation, almost no partition of barracks. It’s like a training and indoctrination hub for terrorists with no control of the Jail Superintendent”, said the officer.

“After the terrorists attacked the house of an official of Baramulla jail in Chadoura and torched his vehicles on the premises, no Kashmiri officer of Prison Department dares to annoy any prisoner. It’s now free-for-all, not only in Srinagar but all the jails in Kashmir Valley”, the officer added. He complained that the Government had never responded to the proposal of posting Kashmiri officers in Jammu jails and vice versa.

If officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police are to be believed, one of the high profile prisoners, serving life term in a murder case, has turned into a spiritual healer and his followers have been visiting him and taking amulets from the barrack without any checking and frisking. “He is also operating a welfare fund from inside the jail which is in total violation of the rules and jail manual”, said a senior Police officer.

Significantly, in two raids in the last two years, Police have recovered a large number of SIM cards, smartphones, LCD TVs and also some refrigerators reserved by name in Baramulla Sub Jail for some separatist detainees.