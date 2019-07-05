Police pensioners reiterate demands

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Non-gazetted police pensioners on Friday urged the government to consider their all pending demands including removal of pay anomalies.

Led by Ajit Singh, President of the Forum, the pensioners assembled at Exhibition Ground under the banner of Non-Gazetted Police Pensioners Welfare Forum and raised slogans in support of their demands.

The protestors highlighted their long pending demands which included implementation of court order on SRO-14, reservation for children of retired cops, free medical treatment and medicines, financial assistance of Rs 50000 from DGP fund for marriage of daughters besides implementation of ‘one-rank one pension’.

Singh further said that no relief was provided to retired police personnel, who were fighting their case since 1996. Singh also demanded release of Rs 5,93,25,000 in favour of retired ASIs and HCs.

Singh said that the association had met the Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma in support of their demands. “Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma ordered constitution of a five-member committee and directed Police Headquarters to send a list of employees, who attained retirement since 1996 for addressing their issues,” Singh said, adding that such steps taken by the Advisor Sharma brought a ray of hope among the pensioners.

The association further expressed gratitude towards DGP Dilbag Singh for releasing funds for welfare of retired personnel. “Before this, the retirees were never attended like this. We are thankful to the DGP for this kind act,” Singh said.

The protesters further appealed to the Government to resolve all highlighted issues for welfare of retired personnel, who are agitating since long for their genuine rights and dues.