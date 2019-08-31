Police party attacked

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A police party was attacked by members of family at Miran Sahib on Friday. As per the details, Incharge Police Post Miran Sahib Gurpal Singh and his team was attacked by family members of Happy when police went to Simbal Camp Ward No 4 to arrest him under PSA case. Family members of Happy attacked the police as a result he managed to escape from the spot. Police has registered case against the attackers.
