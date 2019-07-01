Police organises Talent Hunt Competition 2019

STATE TIMES NEWS

SOPORE: Sopore Police on Sunday organised a Talent Hunt cultural competition as a part of Civic Action Programme under the aegis of Chhoona Hai Aasman” at District Police Lines Sopore for three age groups viz, 05-12 (years), 13-17 (years), 18-25 (years) in which both boys and girls from different educational institutions participated. On the occasion, SSP Sopore Javaid Iqbal, expressed that our valley is full of talent and youth need to be motivated to excel in different fields and sole objective of these programmes is to provide a platform to those children who are otherwise unable to explore opportunity to showcase their talent before the world.

Sopore Police expressed its gratitude to the group members of “Expandables” who extended professional support to make this event successful.

SSP Sopore presented mementos to the group members of Expandables and the jury members of the “Talent Hunt” 2019 competition.

Other officers from the district were also present on the occasion.

At the conclusion, prizes were distributed among the winners in each age group.