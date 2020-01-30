Police organises Nukkad Natak on drug abuse

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: District Police Samba organised Nukkad Natak in the premises of Govt Degree College Samba.

The occasion was graced by presence of DySP Hqrs , Samba Tilak Raj Bhardwaj, Principal GDC Samba, Sushma Mahajan and officials from J&K Police. Nukkad Natak and songs were presented by the artists to aware the students about ill effect of drugs.

DySP Hqrs Samba Tilak Raj Bhardwaj apprised the students of the spoiling effects of drugs. She appreciated the efforts of artists in creating awareness among the students and urged students to stay away from this menace.

The vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Ram Singh. The other faculty members who were presented on the occasion are Prof. Surbhi Gupta, Prof. Shivali Rattan, Dr. Asha, Prof. Sukhvinder Kour, Dr. Vibhuti Ubbot and others.