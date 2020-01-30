Police organises debate competition on national integration

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Sub. Division level Debate competition was organized by police under Civic Action Programme at Govt. Hr. Secondary School Katra.

Rashmi Wazir, Sr. Supdt. of Police, Reasi was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Naresh Singh- ASP Katra welcomed all the esteemed guests and prominent citizens as well as participated candidates on the event. Total 19 students participated from Govt. Hr. Secondary School Katra, Panthal, Govt. Middle School Chamba, Amba Kids Home High School Panthal & Govt. High School Arli- Hansali.

The programme was witnessed by SDPO Katra Vivek Shekhar and Inspr. Pardeep Gupta SHO Police Station Katra. The programme was also witnessed by prominent citizens of Katra town including Principal Govt. Hr. Secondary School Katra, Principal Amba Kid Home Panthal & concerned School staffs and Media fraternity of Katra etc.

Arun Sharma and Rakesh Sharma were judges on the occasion and Rashmi Wazir SSP Reasi distributed the prizes among the four winner students with cash rewards alongwith certificates and trophies and consolation prizes were given to all the participating students.

In contest, first prize of Rs 3000 was bagged by Tania Magotra (12th Class) at Govt. Higher Secondary School Katra; second of Rs 2000 winner was won by Suneha Devi( 6th Class) at Govt. Middle School Chamba; third prize amount Rs 500 was given to Sonia Akhtar(8th Class) at High School Amba Kids Home Panthal and Tania Sharma (11th Class) at Govt. Hr. Secondary School Panthal.

Vote of thanks were presented by Vivek Shekher SDPO Katra in the Debate competition.