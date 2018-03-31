Police officers felicitated on International Women’s Day

DIG JSK Range Rafiq-Ul-Hassan
Chief Prosecuting Officer RPHQ JSK Range, Sunita Kargotra
Incharge Social Media/Grievance Cell RPHQ Sgct. Sudesh Sharma
STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Indian Women Social Lobbying Group New Delhi (IWSLG) has felicitated DIG JSK Range Rafiq-Ul-Hassan, Chief Prosecuting Officer RPHQ JSK Range, Sunita Kargotra- and Incharge Social Media/Grievance Cell RPHQ Sgct. Sudesh Sharma for their outstanding contribution in protection of women and war against drugs.
IWSLG is an organization working for empowerment and development of women across India and the said organization is a bridge between women and connecting them to different departments in the state and Central Government for their grievances redressal.
