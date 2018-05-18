Police lobs teargas shells to disperse protestors; 15 injured

Share Share 0 Share 0

Temple construction demolished in Kathua

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: In a major anti-encroachment drive, District Administration Kathua demolished unauthorised structures allegedly raised for the construction of temple on Government land. During the course of drive, the members of Nabha Dass Sabha and locals tried to hamper the operation and started a protest.

The situation took ugly turn when the protesters started pelting stones on the administration team forcing police to start teargas shelling to disperse the protestors. In clashes, many protesters and some members of administration team besides cops also got injured. Consequently, several protesters were taken into custody. Police said, over 15 persons have received injuries in the clash.

Yesterday, a delegation called on DC Kathua Rohit Khajuria to seek permission for the construction of a structure to hold religious programmes. The DC after listening to the demand of delegation members had denied the permission for the aforesaid construction but allowed them to hold religious programmes.

Defying DC’s directions, they started raising structure on the aforesaid land. Consequent to this, the DC along with police force reached the spot and demolished the unauthorised structures.

Mahasha Sadar Sabha has condemned the action of DC and has demanded action against him. They alleged that DC has hurt the sentiments of people by demolishing structures which were raised for construction of a temple. Those who condemned the action include President J&K Mahasha Sadar Sabha Dr M.L Rao, General Secretary Arun Rajwal, Senior Vice President Vijay Magotra, Secretary Shami Naryal, Office Secretary Yash Paul Jogi, Ashwani Kumar, Sumit Kimar and Neeraj Kumar.