Police launches anti-drug helpline

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Srinagar Police on Tuesday launched a helpline to strengthen its intelligence mechanism to nab drug peddlers and smugglers.

Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar Dr. M. Haseeb Mughal while dedicating the helpline to general public said that anyone who has any information about drug-peddling can contact on helpline number 9596770538, or send us WhatsApp messages, pictures and videos as well.

This helpline will be open 24X7 and the identity of the person revealing the information will be kept secret. The information providers will also be awarded suitably, if the information proves to be genuine and leads to recovery of drugs.