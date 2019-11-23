Police intensifies investigation in murder case

STATE
TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Police has intensified investigation in
murder case reported at Manda.
As per the details, a body was found along
roadside in Manda area a few meters from Police Naka on Thursday. The body was
found in a box. Police shifted the body in
mortuary for identification and intensified investigation. Police is trying to
ascertain the identity of the deceased to solve the case.
