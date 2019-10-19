Police in forefront of tackling Pak-sponsored terrorism: DGP

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Highlighting the multifarious duties being performed by Jammu and Kashmir Police, its chief Dilbag Singh on Friday said the force has been in the forefront of tackling Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, radicalisation and law and order situation in the state.

In addition to the fight against terrorism along with other security agencies, the force has been very effective in dealing with unlawful activities, Singh told a group of about 50 IPS officers from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy Hyderabad here.

The probationary officers were given know-how about the functioning of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“J&K Police is doing multifarious duties and is countering terrorism at different fronts and a large number of terrorists have been eliminated and huge quantity of arms and ammunition has been seized in last three decades,” the Director General of Police (DGP) said.

He said the force has been in the forefront of tackling Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, radicalisation and law and order situations along with all other security forces working in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Police personnel are doing multifarious tasks which include police Bandobast (arrangements), investigation and providing various services to the general people. Besides the police personnel are doing other specialized works to check social crimes and handle social media, terror funding, OGW (overground worker) networks of terrorists and separatists,” the DGP said.

IGP CRPF (Administration) Kashmir Ravideep Sahi, DIG central Kashmir V K Birdhi and other officers of CRPF and police were also present in the interactive session, a police spokesman said, adding a couple of days back, Additional Director General of Police, Armed, S J M Gillani also had an interactive session with the visiting officers.

While briefing the IPS probationers about the command structure and functioning of J&K Police, the ADGP highlighted the sacrifices given by the police for safeguarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country besides safeguarding the life and property of the people. Gillani also gave a brief account of various welfare schemes adopted by police organization for the wellbeing of the serving and retired personnel and next of kin of the slain policemen and other deceased personnel, as also public friendly activities carried out by Police for bridging the police public gap under its civic action programmes.