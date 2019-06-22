Police holds anti-drug awareness programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Under the ambit of the Civic Action Programme of J&K Police, an anti-drug awareness programme was organized by SHO Police Station Bus Stand, Inspr. Rajesh Jasrotia at General Bus Stand, Jammu in collaboration with the Socio-Welfare Internal Society.

The team of Socio-Welfare Internal Society headed by Pardeep Pandita demonstrated that how youth fall prey to drugs and the process of de-addiction.

The Nukkad Natak was witnessed by a large gathering of people from all walks of life including shopkeepers, drivers, cleaners, passengers and youth of the area.

SHO Police Station Bus Stand also delivered a lecture on drug menace and its harmful effects. The participants were also informed about the ‘Care for your Buddy Programme’, an initiative of District Police Jammu and were encouraged to protect themselves and their friends from the evil of drug addiction. The SHO also urged them to share information related to drug peddling on the dedicated number of Jammu Police 9086 100100 and sought their cooperation to make a drug free society in Jammu.