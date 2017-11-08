Police helpless; terrorists fire in air at slain ultra’s funeral

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: A group of terrorists on Tuesday fired in the air as a form of gun salute at the funeral of one of their associates who was killed in an encounter by security forces in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Monday night, a police official said.

The group, including Sameer Tiger, whose picture with a US-made M4 rifle was seen on social media a few days ago, appeared at the funeral of Wasim Ahmed Ganie and fired a volley of bullets in the air, he said.

The terrorists also raised slogans before fleeing, the official said.

Ganie and two other militants, both foreigners, including a nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar, were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in the Aglar area of Pulwama on Monday last night.

The security forces recovered an M4 rifle from the scene of the encounter and believe there are five to ten such rifles in Kashmir which have been smuggled into the valley by Jaish- e-Mohammad cadre recently.