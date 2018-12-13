Police Headquarters J&K issues final selection list of 698 Sub Inspectors

Share Share 0 Share

DGP congratulates recruitment/Interview Board members and selected candidates

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Police Headquarters J&K on Thursday issued the final selection list of the Sub Inspectors in Executive/ Armed/ Telecom wings of the J&K Police. The final select list of 698 candidates was presented to DGP J&K Dilbag Singh by Chairman of Recruitment Board.

For this mammoth exercise of recruitment of Sub Inspectors the Police headquarters constituted a Recruitment Board under the Chairman ship of ADGP Armed,J&K. The process started in the month of December -2016 vide Advertisement Notice No.Pers-A-400/2016/75303-403 dated 30-12-2016 (Executive/ Armed) No.Pers-A-400/2016/75404-504 dated 30-12-2016 (Telecom).

Under Transparent Recruitment Process (TRP) the Physical Endurance Tests(PET) and Physical Standard Tests (PST) were conducted from May -2017 to September -2017 out of 67347 applicants who had applied 44337 candidates appeared.

The written test was conducted on 24-06-2018 both at Jammu and Srinagar simultaneously .16547 candidates who had qualified appeared in this written test.

Police Headquarter constituted an interview board to conduct the Viva Voce and personality test. Shri A.K Choudhary, ADGP Armed J&K Chairman with members Shri Mohd Sulaiman Salaria -ADGP, Shri Surinder Kumar Gupta- IGP, Shri Abdul Qayoom – SSP, Mrs. Rashmi Wazir- SSP, Shri Altaf Ahmad Shah- SSP, Shri Tahir Sajad Bhat- SSP, Shri Laeeq Ahmad Dar- CPO, Syed Sajad Hussain- Dy SP of the Interview Board completed the process of final selection of 698 candidates as Sub Inspectors and presented it to the DGP J&K Sh Dilbag Singh here today.

In the list 482 candidates have been selected in Executive, 176 in Armed and 40 in Telecommunication wings. 2181 candidates had qualified for interview. The interview process started on 09-10-2018 and concluded on 08-12-2018..

DGP J&K extended his compliments to the chairman and other board members for completing the process well before the target time which was 20th December, 2018.He has also congratulated the selected candidates.

With this now the Human resource of Police Department at cutting edge supervisory level would be augmented suitably. In the meantime, Director SKPA Udhampur who was also member of the Police Recruitment Board has started preparation for the training of such a huge batch in a most professional manner so that they are suitably equipped both mentally and physically to serve the Police Department and the society for the next over three decades.