Police foils suicide bid of youth

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: With timely intervention, police foiled a suicide bid of a youth on Monday.

As per the details a 20 years youth from village Kassi Danga Tehsil Raghunathganj of Mushidabad district West Bengal namely Hassan Sheikh son of Jamal Sheikh, a painter by profession, at present residing near Bazar Masjid Kishtwar attempted suicide by trying to slit his throat with a meat dressing knife.

While doing this act, his younger brother Hashmat Sheikh, a minor boy who was present on the spot intervened and stopped him by snatching the knife from his hand. On the hue and cry and alarm of younger brother, people and police parties reached the spot and shifted Hassan to District Hospital Kishtwar from where he was referred to GMC Jammu for further treatment. The condition of injured Hassan is stated to be stable as per doctors who attended upon him.

The timely intervention of police provided chance to the doctors to treat upon the injured which saved his life.

The police has taken the cognizance of the incident and has recorded the statements of his brother Hashmat Sheikh and Babloo Sheikh-the maternal uncle of injured Hassan Sheikh.