Police foils ‘Lock Down’ programme of contractors

SRINAGAR: Police arrested dozens of protesting members of Jammu and Kashmir Central Contractor’s Coordination Committee (JKCCCC), here in Chief Engineering Complex Rajbagh to foil their ‘Lock Down’ programme on Friday.

JKCCCC had called for ‘Lock Down’ to press for their demand of payment of their ‘pending bills’ of more than Rs 700 crore. Alleging that the government owes its pending bills worth Rs 750 crores, the JKCCCC members appeared in the Chief Engineering Complex Rajbagh raising anti-government slogans.

The contractors were planning to lock its main gate, but police swung into action and foiled their march.

As soon as they proceeded towards CE Office, a large contingent of police swung into action and bundled dozens of protesters including General Secretary JKCCCC Farooq Ahmed Dar, Chairman Haji M. Akbar Pal, Chief Organiser Haji Nazir Ahmed Zarger, Tasaduk Hussain Laway, Haji Nisar, Ishfaq Khan, M Ashraf, Javid Zarger and all the District Presidents in their vehicles.

More Than 100 protesting contractors were arrested on Friday and detained in Rajbagh Police Station.

“The withholding of the massive funds (owing to paucity of funds in Treasury Department) is heavily telling on us. We warn the government to release the pending bills immediately or face music,” General Secretary JKCCCC Farooq Dar, said. “The tall government claims of keeping funds fell from grace from the fact that it owes us bills worth Rs 750 crore. Such an astronomical amount would make any organisation to come on roads,” Farooq Ahmed Dar said.