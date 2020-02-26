Police flags off Bharat Darshan tours

STATE TIMES NEWS

HANDWARA/KUPWARA: J&K Police under the aegis of Civic Action Programme organised Bharat Darshan tour for the students of North Kashmir’s Handwara and Kupwara.

These tours are being organised with the motive to provide an opportunity to the youth to travel across country and acquire knowledge about the historical places.

The students during thses tours will be visiting important historical places and other places of cultural significances.

In Handwara, the tour was flagged off by SP Handwara Dr G.V Sundeep Chakravarthy. Besides, other senior police officers and civil society members were also present.

While interacting with the students, SP Handwara advised them to make full use of the opportunity in order to enrich their knowledge besides, wished them a joyful journey.

In Kupwara, SSP Kupwara Shriram Ambarkar flagged-off a group of 150 students of District Kupwara on seven-day Bharat Darshan Tour from District Headquarters Kupwara.

SSP Kupwara said that these tours are aimed to give the students knowledge about the diversity and cultural heritage of the country.