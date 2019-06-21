Police files charge-sheet against terrorist

State Times News SRINAGAR: Ganderbal Police on Thursday submitted charge-sheet for a Case FIR No. 81/2018 of Police Station Kangan. The FIR pertained to the arrest of terrorist Zubair Shabir Bhat, son of Shabir Ahmad Bhat, resident of Malpora Qazigund during a check point at Chinner Kangan. A grenade was recovered from his possession. During preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that the grenade carried by him was given by HM terrorist Owais Malik, resident of Arwani Kulgam with the instructions to lob it on security forces for weapon snatching in Ganderbal District. After conclusion of the investigation, charge-sheet was filed before the Court of Additional Sessions Judge /Special Court Srinagar under relevant sections of law by Ganderbal Police after obtaining necessary Government sanction for prosecution.
