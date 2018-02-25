Police failure in monitoring Rohingyas’ activities raises eyebrows

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: Even after a number of cases, involving illegal immigrants from Myanmar entangled in human trafficking of young girls, drug trafficking and illegal border crossing, have been witnessing an upward trend the police is yet to set up a security check post near their camps, spread across different residential plots in Narwala Bala, Kiryani Talab, Malik Market, Sunjwan, Bathindi etc.

More than 6,500 Rohingyas are settled across 39 different locations across five districts of the Jammu region and parts of Kashmir Valley. At none of these places, any security check post has been erected by the local police station to keep a strict watch on their day-to-day activities.

If any security check-post would have existed in the close vicinity of plots occupied by Rohingyas on the outskirts of Jammu, the two young immigrants, involved in illegal trafficking of young girls, could have been apprehended.

Now, more than 10 days after the duo, Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Ayyub managed to give slip to the police, there is no concrete trace of their exact whereabouts.

The police teams have fanned out in different locations in connection with FIR under Sections 366 and 367 of CrPC, registered at Trikuta Nagar Police Station but till date they have failed to achieve any major headway in the case.

The two of absconding Rohingyas were involved in supplying young girls of marriageable age to senior Kashmiri citizens to solemnise marriage. In the past as well, young girls from Myanmar have been rehabilitated in the traditional families in remote areas of Kashmir.

Since last year the issue of illegal settlement of Rohingyas is hogging limelight and security experts have raised serious security concerns as they have been encircling vital army camps and other security installations without facing any resistance on ground zero.

Ironically, instead of having complete record of these illegal immigrants, the police has always been found wanting when it comes to verifying their antecedents. The police is facing major headache as some of the mainstream political parties too have come out in support of Rohingyas and pressuring the State government from cracking its whip to ensure their deportation. It is learnt the top police brass had apprised central government over the threat posed by some of the hardcore terrorists from neighboring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Mayanmar. The police want to get rid of these hardcore elements under detention and do not want to take additional risk of ensuring the security of these prisoners, slapped with cases under Public Safety Act (PSA).

In the light of these developments, the police is working overtime to crack the case of illegal human trafficking to save its own skin and earn brownie points.