Police fails to generate data-base about Rohingyas

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Rohingyas, largely engaged in picking rag and waste material from different corners of the Jammu City, are significantly engaged in sweeping and doing other menial jobs in different government buildings, private shopping plazas, hotels, restaurants and other market places.

However, despite raising security concerns by different forums, the police has no record or data-base about such Rohingyas in their areas.

A recent random survey by STATE TIMES revealed that every day large number of Rohingyas collect waste material and clean toilets of different buildings including hotels, shopping plazas, etc.

These Rohingyas have also engaged their children in petty jobs in these work places and in some cases they are earning their livelihood by selling ice cream and snacks on mobile carts or working as daily wage labourer in and around these places.

A group of Rohingyas revealed they have been collecting waste material from garbage bins and hotel kitchens in Bahu Plaza area, in the close vicinity of Jammu Railway Station and near guest houses of Vaishno Devi bound pilgrims.

Ironically, the local police has no clue about the total number of illegal immigrants engaged in these jobs. In fact, no effort has been made to have details of these workers from their original employers.

Since these Rohingyas have been collecting monthly salaries from these places, the police have failed to keep a close vigil on their suspicious movements. Ever since involvement of large number of Rohingyas in illegal drug racket has surfaced the police is supposed to track down their movement to prevent networking of these people and check mushrooming of smugglers engaged in drug trafficking.