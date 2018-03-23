Police fails to break Kashmir NGOs, touts nexus

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU ON ROHINGYAS’ RADAR

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: High time for Jammu and Kashmir Police to expose nexus between touts operating outside UNHCR office in New Delhi and Kashmir based NGOs over the Rohingya crisis.

With each passing day, as the resistance against the illegal settlement of Rohingyas is gaining momentum in and around Jammu, the police has also enhanced their day to day vigil to track down the movement of fresh arrivals of these immigrants through a well organised network of their sympathisers sitting across different centres in Kolkatta, Delhi and other cities such as Hyderabad, Aligarh, Meerut, Ajmer, Bhopal, etc.

On Wednesday the police caught hold of four illegal immigrants from Myanmar and booked them for illegally entering India under the Foreigners Act.

Large number of touts and religious preachers, operating in the close vicinity of the office of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in New Delhi are playing a crucial role behind the scenes in directing these illegal immigrants to reach Jammu.

These touts have developed contacts with large number of religious schools across Jammu region and sending religious preachers to teach young children in these centres.

So far, the police has failed to track down deep rooted nexus between some of the religious teachers and their sympathisers from Kashmir to expose the sinister design of changing the demography of Jammu region.

In some of the cases these people organise to and fro visits of local touts to fetch large groups of fresh immigrants to ensure their safety and security.

Already the State Government has admitted in the Assembly this year that the total population of Rohingyas camping across 39 locations in five districts of the State has crossed 6500 mark.

In addition, some of the Kashmir based NGO’s have stationed their volunteers in New Delhi and they spend time outside the office of UNHCR and provide logistic support and proper counselling before dispatching them to Jammu.

Instead of taking road network, most of these illegal immigrants occupy third class compartments of passenger trains and arrive in Jammu.

Majority of illegal immigrants from Myanmar have confirmed after infiltrating inside the Indian borders from Bangladesh they take trains via Sealdah and reach Delhi and from there take trains to different destinations.

Volunteers representing different NGOs guide them to different locations where sizeable Muslim population is staying to ensure these people find it easy to mix up with the local population and can stay put in the same localities without facing any reprimand.