Police doing commendable job in maintaining peace: Lt Guv

Investor summit soon in JK

STATE TIMES NEWS

Ganderbal: Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Monday said an investor summit, which was earlier postponed following the abrogation of Article 370, would be held soon so that investments pour into the Union Territory for its development and to create employment avenues for the youth.

Murmu said about 30,000 to 40,000 employment opportunities would be created for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and sought people’s cooperation in making the investor summit a success.

We want investments to pour in here so that people get jobs and there is overall development. That is why we are preparing for an investor summit which will take place soon. For this, we want the cooperation of the people and the police will have a huge role in that, the Lt Governor said.

He was addressing the passing out parade of 1,145 newly recruited personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police at the Police Training School in Manigam here.

The investor summit was scheduled to be held in August but was postponed due to the shutdown in the Valley after abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

The LG said the government’s aim is security and development of the region so that people live in peace.

All of us have one aim which is the security, progress and development of the region, that people live in peace and have employment. In this direction, we are undertaking to complete the languishing projects sooner. We are monitoring the Prime Minister’s Development Package as well so that it is implemented sooner, he said.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor lauded the sacrifices of Jammu and Kashmir Police saying the force is doing a commendable job in ensuring law and order and maintaining peaceful environment in the region.

Addressing the Passing Out-Cum Attestation Parade the Lt. Governor, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, said that J&K Police has faced all the challenges very boldly. “The role of Jammu and Kashmir Police is phenomenal and I must tell you that Police is doing a great work in ensuring smooth conduct of elections like recently held BDC polls,” he said.

Lt. Governor said that it was heartening to note that Police was conducting all its recruitment process though a transparent recruitment Process (TRP) and the education profile of the passing out recruit constables was also encouraging. He stressed that along with the law, the knowledge of IT sector has become very necessary.

He advised trainee cadets to serve the public with utmost devotion and dedication. “This is a historical event. From today, you will be joining the mainstream police ranks and playing your roles in safeguarding the interests of the nation,” he said.

Lt. Governor said besides ensuring law and order in the region, Jammu and Kashmir Police has a greater responsibility in the development and welfare of the area. Referring to the recent snowfall and inclement weather conditions, he said the cooperation of Police force was vital in rescue operations.

On the development front, Lt. Governor referred to various schemes-urging people to avail the benefits of welfare schemes of the Government. He said that several projects have been listed as Languishing-assuring that his administration was taking every possible step to complete all such projects.

“Besides this we are keenly working to accelerate the process of recruitment here for our youth,” he said, adding “We are in a process of giving jobs to 30 to 40 thousand youth in police and other forces.” Lt. Governor said the Government was soon going to organize an ‘Investor’s Summit’-where investors would brainstorm on investment options in J&K.

Lt. Governor inspected the Parade and took the salute.

In his welcome speech, Dilbag Singh, Director-General of Police, thanked the government, especially Lt. Governor, for taking keen interest in Police welfare. He said Lt. Governor visited the Police Headquarters on the very first day of the opening of offices in winter capital, which reflects his concern for the welfare of Police Force.

The DGP thanked Government of India for enhancing the remuneration of SPOs, enhancement in ex-gratia for police martyrs and the J&K administration for enhancing ration money allowance and hardship allowance for J&K Police Personnel.

Haseeb Ur Rehman, Principal of the PTC, gave brief about the Training Programme conducted for the 1,145 trainee constables who passed out after completing BRTC at PTC Manigam.

BVR Subrahmanyam Chief Secretary; Lt. Gen. KJS Dillion, General Officer, 15 Corps; SJM Gilani ADGP Armed; Hasmat Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal were among the senior police and civil functionaries present on the occasion.