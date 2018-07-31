Police distributes volleyball kits to youth clubs

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To encourage the youths to involve themselves in sports related activities, two volleyball kits were provided to the youths under Civic Action Programme (CAP) by SP Hqrs. Jammu, R. C. Kotwal under the guidance of SSP Jammu Vivek Gupta to the Gourav Fitness Club of R S Pura and Prem Nagar Sports Club of Miran Sahib.

The Jammu Police provided these kits to the youths for channelising their energy in sports activities and not to fall prey to drug abuse.

At the same time they were informed that all out efforts be made to eradicate the social evils from the society. Further they have been advised to keep a hawk’s eye on the activities of the ANEs/criminal elements and act as eyes and ears of the police.