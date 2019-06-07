Police distributes school uniforms, bags among students

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Police on Friday distributed school uniforms, bags, shoes to the school children of Govt Middle School Pundal, Govt.Primary School Latha top, Govt.Primary School Lehari Govt Primary School Pundal kot, Govt Middle School Latti Gharat and Govt. Girls MS Latti in the jurisdiction of the Police Station Latti under CAP.

The items were distributed among the students by Rajiv Pandey, Sr. Superintendent of Police Udhampur in presence of teachers, Sarpanchs/ Panchs, prominent citizens and other locals of the village Latti.

On the occasion, SSP Udhampur advised the students to excel in their studies and extra co-curricular activities besides impressed upon to refrain themselves from the social evils. SSP Udhampur further added in his address that J&K Police has been organizing various sports tournaments/ Bharat Darshan Tour/ Debate competition/ Seminars and other cultural activities from time to time in an effort to nourish the young talent and harmonious personality development of the children.