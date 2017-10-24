Police detains 16 in Rajouri for drug peddling

Jammu: Sixteen persons have been detained for their repeated involvements in various crimes, primarily drug peddling, in Rajouri district, police said today.

During series of raids conducted in and around Rajouri town, 16 persons were detained under orders of Executive Magistrate and taken into preventive custody. They have been lodged in District Jail Rajouri in judicial custody, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Yougal Manhas told PTI.

“Most of the people taken into preventive custody are indulged in drugs peddling and were becoming a major cause of worry for whole society”, he said.

Police also faced resistance while detaining many of these persons but managed to overcome it.

Those detained have been identified as Ifraz Bukhari alias Chotu Shah, Rakesh Kumar Hondia, Mukash Kumar, Mohd Arif, Shahbaz Khan, Shabir Ahmed, Zaheer Abaas, Basit, Abid Hussain, Ravi Kumar, Tahir Shah, Rameez Hussain, Tanveer Hussain, Amit Kumar, Rishabh Sharma, Naseer Mahmood, all residents of Rajouri.

He reiterated the commitment of Rajouri police in minimising the menace of drugs and has also hailed the cooperation received so far from all sections of society.

30 persons were also detained in preventive custody a couple of months earlier, he added.

Pertinent here to mention that drive against drugs is one of the top most priority of Jammu and Kashmir police and recently Director General of Police, Dr S P Vaid, also complimented Rajouri police for effective drive against drugs. (PTI)