Police constable abducted by terrorists in Kulgam

Srinagar: A Jammu and Kashmir police constable, who was on leave, has been allegedly abducted by unknown terrorists from his residence in Kulgam district, a police official said today.
Constable Saleem Shah was abducted from his residence in the Mutalhama area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir last night, he said.
Security forces have launched a manhunt to trace the abducted policeman, the official said. (PTI)
