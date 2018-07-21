Police constable abducted by terrorists in Kulgam

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: A Jammu and Kashmir police constable, who was on leave, has been allegedly abducted by unknown terrorists from his residence in Kulgam district, a police official said today.

Constable Saleem Shah was abducted from his residence in the Mutalhama area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir last night, he said.

Security forces have launched a manhunt to trace the abducted policeman, the official said. (PTI)