Police conducts mock drill

STATE TIMES NEWSREASI: On the directions of SSP Reasi Rashmi Wazir and Addl. SP Reasi Shiv Kumar Chouhan, a mock drill was conducted at Kouri AFCONS Chenab Railway Bridge site in which J&K police of subdivision Arnas along with SSB 3rd Bn A Coy and CrPF 126 Bn C coy participated. Main aim to conduct this mock drill was to remain alert and prepared to face any challenge in the future and neutralise/eliminate any anti national elements. The whole mock drill operation was led by SHO police Station Arnas Soma Ram Langeh and under the supervision of SDPO Arnas Dr Satish Bhardwaj.
