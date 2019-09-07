Police books trouble makers

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: The Kathua Police have booked the trouble makers who had been throwing stones on the vehicles of a Cement Factory namely R. Kay Grinding (Jammu) Pvt Ltd, Kathua.

“The aforesaid factory was established in 1994 in the notified Industrial Area earmarked for the establishment of industry in the year 1976.

The technology adopted by the factory for manufacturing of clinker is a state-of-art and there are multi-stage equipments to mitigate the pollution completely.

The company is fully observing the pollution norms also”, a representative of the company said and alleged that some trouble makers were instigating the local people and creating hurdles in functioning of the factory and throwing stones. As the matter was brought to the notice of local Police Post, a case vide FIR No. 273/2019 was registered against the trouble makers.