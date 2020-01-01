Police books ‘notorious’ drug peddler under “PITNDPS ACT”

STATE TIMES NEWS
NAGROTA: Nagrota
Police booked a notorious drug peddler under the stringent Prevention of
Illicit Traffic in Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act-1988, as part
of its drive to curb the menace of drug abuse in the Jammu division
Police said
that it has lodged a notorious drug peddler named Mohd Aslam, alias Sonu, son
of Rehmat Ali, resident of Dangyali,
Sidhra in Jail under PITNDPS Act. The warrant was executed by SI Zaheer
Mushtaq, IC PP Sidhra.
Officials said the arrestee is
known for notorious acts of selling drugs
among the youth. Many FIRs under NDPS Act are registered against him in
various Police Stations. It is the third detention by Nagrota Police under
PITNDPS Act.
Police has appealed people of
Jammu to come farward and cooperate with the police in curbing the menace of
drug peddling and assured people that Jammu Police is committed for the
drug-free Jammu and will take every step to save the young generation from
becoming victim of drug mafia.
