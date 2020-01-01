Police books ‘notorious’ drug peddler under “PITNDPS ACT”

STATE TIMES NEWS

NAGROTA: Nagrota Police booked a notorious drug peddler under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act-1988, as part of its drive to curb the menace of drug abuse in the Jammu division

Police said that it has lodged a notorious drug peddler named Mohd Aslam, alias Sonu, son of Rehmat Ali, resident of Dangyali, Sidhra in Jail under PITNDPS Act. The warrant was executed by SI Zaheer Mushtaq, IC PP Sidhra.

Officials said the arrestee is known for notorious acts of selling drugs among the youth. Many FIRs under NDPS Act are registered against him in various Police Stations. It is the third detention by Nagrota Police under PITNDPS Act.

Police has appealed people of Jammu to come farward and cooperate with the police in curbing the menace of drug peddling and assured people that Jammu Police is committed for the drug-free Jammu and will take every step to save the young generation from becoming victim of drug mafia.