Police beat Civil Admn team in friendly cricket match

PULWAMA: District Administration Pulwama on Sunday organised a friendly cricket match between Civil and Police Administration at District Police Lines, here.

While interacting with the players, Deputy Commissioner Dr Raghav Langer said that the purpose of organising such events is to nourish the sports talent and development of sportsmanship. He said that District Administration is committed to promote sports activities in the district and youth of the District have an immense potential to excel in this field.

He said various sports stadiums have been adopted under B2V1 and B2V2 programme for development and renovation so that the basic sports infrastructure will be provided to the youth of the District.

The match played between two teams DC 11 Vs SP 11, witnessed a splendid display of the true spirit of sportsmanship from both the teams with team SP11 emerging as the winner.