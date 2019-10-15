Police apprehends two absconders

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police Station Bakshi Nagar on Monday disposed-off warrants issued by Court under Section 512 CrPC by apprehending two absconders. As per the details, two absconders’ warrants issued as per the provision of Section 512 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) by Court of Sub-Judge Railway Magistrate and Principal Session Judge, Jammu in case FIR Nos. 141/2011 and 130/2006 under Sections 294 RPC and 307, 452, 34 RPC respectively against accused persons namely Akash Kumar, son of Jagdish Kumar, resident of New Plot, Jammu and Mohitesh Sharma, son of Ved Prakash Sharma, resident of Shakti Nagar, Jammu were disposed-off by the efforts of special team constituted by Police Station Bakshi Nagar.