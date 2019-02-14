Police apostle of the society

Share Share 0 Share

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal

Pages of the history enlighten us that police had been a gizmo in the hands of the rulers to keep its subjects under invasion and over through. In the state-of-the-art democratic India, the diversity in the social structure have been many and intricate. There had been lot of awakening among the people in the political field. Under the changed life standards of the people in the democratic set up aimed at the maximum good of the maximum number of people, the concept of functions of police have been revamped in the welfare state. The police have too re-orientated it qualitatively and attitudinally. This has added new dimension to police work not only in the quality, approach, behavior and methods of police work, but also developing a spirit of general helpfulness to the people.

Democracy will be a hollow slogan, if police fails to achieve their functions for the services of the society and establishing a welfare state, a system that allows the Government of a country to provide social services. The whole responsibility of protecting of rights and property of the people is the duty of police that they are shouldering in the democracy. We cannot think of any progress in any field without the services of the police. Our constitution guarantees several fundamental rights. In democracy recognition of human rights and their protection is the basic responsibility of the government. But we find everybody claiming his rights and liberties without caring the same for others that create chaos in the society. The police as an agency of protection and enforcement of such rights come at rescue at such situations.

We are not living in the uncivilized era, when there existed no rule of laws and regulations and mighty have every right. With the change of time, democratic forms of governments came into existence out of the needs of the society and might is no more right of the strong. We have to admit that mere pronouncements and enactments of such forms of government cannot bring fruitful results in providing equality of opportunities if police do not take care of right and liberty guaranteed and to be enjoyed by one and all.

The values of social living have changed and this has brought moral de-gradation among the people. The needs physical and physiological have multiplied. All this has resulted in the commission of offences in the large measure and that has created environ of miserable and unworthy of peaceful living. The police are serving in the society by apprehending and bringing to book the offenders and by maintaining peace and making the life of people worthy of living. The most cherished principle of democracy: the rule of laws achieved only through police. Thus the police are not serving the society only but the governments as well.

Among the social evils that are prevailing in the society, the dowry and divorce system, outrageous labor, drugs addiction, smuggling, black marketing, have clutched the society to a large extent. The direct involvement of police is increasing towards eradication of these social evils. The increased vehicular traffic on roads claims a sizable number of human lives by ruthless and rash driving without respect to the rules of the road. Here arises the necessity of the police to control, guide and regulate the vehicular traffic with regard to rules and in complete obedience of law for the safety of the lives of millions of people and to save them from becoming disabled.

The shrewd politicians make use of all sorts of propaganda and misguide the innocent people for their political ends. The separatist tendency developed among the people by clever politicians has resulted in the cries in the society. Casteism, regionalism and many more isms find their free play in elections. Had the police not keeping the results thereof contained, the country will disintegrate. When we look towards the militancy affected states especially like our J&K, the police playing a decisive role in association with other forces in apprehending a large number apart from eliminating sizeable number of terrorists, recovering large quantity of arms and ammunition, busting of terrorist shelter points etc. Another area where the services of police towards society need mention here is at the time of natural calamities and catastrophes. The police jump to the rescue of suffering humanity at such occasions by managing and providing all requirements of the occasion.

The progress and prosperity of the people depends upon good economic policy of the government. Billions and trillions of rupees are spent on development aspect of the nation, but the leakage at the level of

executors result in poor quality of the product. Corrupt minds are able to do and get done illegal works ignoring all moral codes. In order to save the society from this menace, police is not lagging behind in catching the corrupt minds and hands responsible for leakage of public money and thus keep a check on the poor quality of the products.

From the preceding mention of just peanuts of the services among un-accountable that police is rendering in democracy, it is undeniable reality that the democracy will be a hollow slogan, if police fail to perform their functions for the services of the society. We cannot think of making any progress in any field without the services of the police.

Come what may, I dare not to part half way without mentioning that it is also a recognized fact that the police are facing criticism from all the corners of the society and its image is not gleaming in comparison to the services it is rendering. Police still suffers from the unhappy historic legacy and the attitude of the society in general remains that of apathy and uneasiness, the police system being often described as inept, malevolent and a political tool. As a part of this organization for considerable period, I will not shy away to depose that, the criticism and the image so created is the fructification of the seeds that police embed in the society in the shape of human rights violations, rude and instrumental behavior, extra judicial killings, episodes of rapes, favoritism, denying registration of FIRs, coercion, torture, manipulations, corrupt practices, corruption, aligning with criminals, appeasing the politicians by going out of the way and many others. Police must believe that they share their hopes for the future with the vast majority of the people they serve. Crime control and public order management are considered as truly participative functions with the maximum involvement of the public as an active partner in the vital issues of stability and progress. The digital monitoring and smart policing system to change ‘Thana Culture’ is required to be introduced. We have to look for the positive community relations that are an investment. In order to bridge the gap of mistrust police require achieving a more diverse workforce within police net work. Till the police will not move in positivity in this grey area, the valuable services, it is rendering, will not get deserving salutation from society.